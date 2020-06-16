Mi NoteBook 14 goes on sale in India tomorrow

Xiaomi’s Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale tomorrow, June 17, in India for the first time. Both the models were unveiled recently in India which also marked their global debut.

The two laptops come in five configurations and they start at Rs 41,999 and goes up to Rs 59,999. Comparted to the competition, in Inida, they are priced pretty aggressively. The laptops will go on sale via Amazon.in and also on mi.com on June 17 at 12 noon.

As a part of the launch offer, HDFC cardholders will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000.

Pricing

Model Config (Processor, storage, RAM) Graphics Price Horizon Edition i7, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX350 Rs 59,999 Horizon Edition i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX350 Rs 54,999 Regular i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Nvidia MX250 Rs 47,999 Regular i5, 512GB SSD + 8GB Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 44,999 Regular i5,256GB SSD + 8GB Intel Iris UHD620 Rs 41,999

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Specs

The special edition, Mi NoteBook 14 comes with 14-inch Full HD display with 91% screen-to-body ratio. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The machine comes with up to 512GB of M.2 PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD storage and 8GB DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz.

Under the hood, the Horizon Edition is powered by either i5 or i7 10th Gen Intel processors. You get 2GB Nvidia MX350 GPU, which is one of the most capable graphics cards available for compact devices and at this price point. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home Edition. Other features include Mi fast unlock to authenticate users via a connected Mi Band, and Mi Share to transfer files within devices.

It has a 46Wh battery and supports fast charging which can take the laptop from 0 to 50% in a little over 30 minutes. There’s also a USB Type-C port (i7 only). Other ports include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo audio jack. There is no webcam on the Horizon Edition, but one will come bundled in the box.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi NoteBook 14 Specs

The vanilla Mi Notebook 14 comes with an almost same set of specs as the Horizon, but with a few changes. These are powered by 10th gen Intel Core i5 10210U processor and comes with either Nvidia MX250 GPU or integrated Intel Iris UHD620 graphics, depending on the configuration you choose. It houses up to 512GB SATA SSD storage.

Port selection includes two USB 3.1 type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b connector, a DC power in, a 3.55mm combo jack and a USB 2.0 port. It also comes with a 46Wh battery which can last up to 10 hours.