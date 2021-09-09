MediaTek Kompanio 900T: specs, features, devices, and more

Chipset maker MediaTek, which has seen immense success with the new Dimensity Chipsets for smartphones, has followed the introduction of Kompanio 1300T with the launch of a new Kompanio 900T chipset.

The MediaTek Kompanio 900T is designed specifically for large screened portable devices like Tablets, Notebooks etc. offering powerful computing capabilities and low power consumption. This new chipset is built on a 6nm manufacturing process and comes with support for flagship LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports displays with up to 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek Kompanio 900T specs and features

The new MediaTek Kompanio 900T is an Octa-core chipset – including two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU for graphics and MediaTek APU (AI processor) for that additional mobile computing power. The GPU has support for H.264, H.265 / HEVC and in decoding it supports H.264, H.265 / HEVC, MPEG-1/2/4, VP -9, AV1.

The processor can handle displays with up to 2K resolution (2000 × 1200) with a 120Hz Refresh Rate. This chipset offers superfast internet connectivity via the integrated 5G modem and 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6.

The integrated 5G modem supports both “standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) dual-mode networking with full coverage of 5G sub-6GHz, along with 5G dual-carrier aggregation and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services,” says the company.

The MediaTek Kompanio 900T LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, fastest storage available in the market currently. For location and tracking, the chipset comes with GNSS support: GPS L1CA + L5 / BeiDou B1I + B2a / Glonass L1OF / Galileo E1 + E5a / QZSS L1CA + L5 / NavIC.

In terms of optics, it can handle two 20 MP sensors or a 108 MP sensor with support for up to 4K video. It supports various popular camera standards like HDR video hardware, 3X HDR-ISP, MFNR, 3DNR, AINR, Hardware Depth Engine, Warping Engine.

This chipset is aimed at offering a viable solution for people looking for affordable computing devices or tablets for their remote work or education. According to MediaTek, devices powered by the new MediaTek Kompanio 900T will be soon available in the market.