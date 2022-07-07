MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order starting tomorrow in India

Audio player loading…

The pre-booking of Apple’s latest MacBook Air will start tomorrow and the shipments of this new laptop will start from July 15 onwards.

According to Apple’s website, users will be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air starting at 5.30 pm tomorrow via Apple’s website.

This new MacBook Air comes equipped with a powerful M2 chip from Apple, has a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Apple has reintroduced the MagSafe charging on the MackBook Air which means that users will have both the USB Type C ports available for use.

The MacBook Air comes in four colour options midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey and is available at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Though for students and teachers, it starts at as low as Rs 1,09,900 via the education plan .

Apple had recently introduced the new MacBook Air with an all-new design and while the laptop is still light enough weighing just 1.24 kgs, it carries a curved finish on the edges unlike the sharp-edged finish on its predecessors.

What is more interesting is that this is the first-ever MacBook Air that sports a notch to house the FaceTime Full HD camera. So, you’ve been proven wrong in case you thought that Apple is doing away with the notch, well that’s just for the iPhones.

MacBook Air M2 vs MacBook Air M1 - the conundrum

While there is no doubt that Apple’s M2 processor is way more powerful than the previous generation chipset, however, your usage and budget at disposal should be the deciding factor.

In our hands-on review of the MacBook Air M2, we found that it is lighter, thinner and more powerful. It even boasts a bigger and brighter screen compared to the previous generation; the new MacBook Air has some limitations of its own.

Firstly, it is costlier than the M1 MacBook Air. There is a difference of Rs. 20,000 in the base variant of both the MacBooks. The display of the latest MacBook is just marginally bigger and then there is a notch. Though the M1 MacBook can support up to 16GB of unified memory, the latest one supports up to 24GB of unified memory and it even has a slightly better facetime camera as well.

Hence, in case you do not want to spend a fortune on a laptop, are still in love with the old MacBook design and do not need that extra processing power, then the M1 MacBook Air is still a great device to choose.