Back to school Apple sale India: deals on iPads, MacBooks, iMac, and more

If you're looking to grab a deal on one of Apple's best-selling devices, then you've come to the right place. The Cupertino-based tech company has announced the Back to the School discounts for 2022.

This sale offer will be available till September 2022 and during this period, the company will not only offer various products at discount but will also offer a chance to get a pair of AirPods free. Moreover, the Apple Music plan that includes free access to Apple TV Plus will also be available at a discounted price to the students.

So we're rounding up the best back to school Apple deals that are happening online, including discounts on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and more.

Apple Back To School Offer - Eligibility

According to Apple, the Back to School offer is available for university students, and parents looking to purchase devices on behalf of their children, teachers, and staff members. Though this offer is subject to availability and Apple will limit the number of products sold per ID.

However, Apple also requires users to first verify their Unidays accounts using the official email id provided by the education institute to assess the eligibility for this offer.

See more of the top back-to-school Apple sales below, and keep in mind, that these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

The best Back to School Apple offers

(opens in new tab) Apple: buy select Mac and iPad models and get free AirPods (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Apple is offering students and teachers free AirPods when you buy a select MacBook Pro or Air, iPad, iMac, or Mac Mini device. The AirPods with charging case currently retail for Rs. 20500, so with this deal, you're getting a free pair of premium earbuds, plus Apple is also offering a 20% discount on Apple Care + as well.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air: Rs 50,780

Save Rs 4120 - The new iPad Air with M1 which retails at Rs. 54,900 is available for Rs. 50,780 under this offer. The AirPods offer is eligible here as well. However, this is still the cheapest this device has ever been, and we don't expect to see a lower price any time soon. In case you plan to purchase accessories like a keyboard, Apple Pencil etc, then iPad Ail will definitely cost more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro : Rs 68,300

Save Rs 3600- The iPad Pro which retails at Rs. 71,900 otherwise will be available at Rs. 68,300 under this offer. The free AirPods Gen 2 offer is available on the purchase of the iPad Pro. In case you plan to purchase accessories like a keyboard, Apple Pencil etc, then iPad Pro will cost more.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: Rs119,900 Rs. 110,900 (opens in new tab)

Save Rs. 10000 - The price of the M2 MacBook Air has dropped down by Rs. 10,000 and the price of the base variant starts at Rs. 119,000. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's latest M2 chip and buyers also get AirPods Gen 2 worth Rs 14,000 free.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1: Rs.99,999 Rs. 89,999 (opens in new tab)

Save Rs. 10,000 - MacBook deals are also hitting the M1 Air model, with a massive Rs. 10,000 discount on the base 256GB configuration, which is the lowest price we've seen. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

Users can claim AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro at a discount at the time of making this purchase. The AirPods 3 will cost Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro will cost Rs 12,200.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: Rs129,900 Rs. 119,000 (opens in new tab)

Save Rs. 10,000 - The price of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is available at a discount of Rs. 10,000. The 13-inch Pro laptop features Apple's latest M2 chip, 67W fast charging, better battery life and TouchBar.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: starts at Rs. 175,410 (opens in new tab)

Save Rs. 19,490 - Under this offer, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chipset starts at Rs. 175,410. The base variant of this laptop comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage..

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac: starts at Rs. 107,910 (opens in new tab)

Save Rs. 12,000 - For the people who prefer the desktop-like setup, the iMac is available at a starting price of Rs. 107,910, down from the regular price of Rs. 1,19,900.





More Apple deals