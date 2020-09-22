LG brings its new range of 4K, 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs to India

LG today updated its premium TV range in India ahead of the upcoming festive season and has introduced the 8K and 4K OLED and NanoCell TVs to its repertoire. All these TVs run on LG’s WebOS with support for virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Here's a quick look at LG's 2020 lineup for India:

LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs

The massive Real 8K LG ZX is priced at a whopping Rs 29,99,990 and is a mammoth 88-inches. It is powered by a new Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that with the help of AI and upgraded processing power offers improved picture quality, upscale existing 4K apart from offering a ton of other features. The Nvidia GSync compatibility makes it ideal for gaming as well.

The NanoCell TVs also offer 8K resolution and are available in four different series. The LG Nano99 is available in 75 and 65-inch variants and is priced at Rs. 10,99,990 and Rs. 499,990 respectively.

Like the Real 8K series, even the NanoCell TVs come with the new Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor and offer features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and come with LG’s AI-enabled WebOS platform.

LG 4K OLED TVs

The new LG 4K OLED TVs are available in three different series – LG CX, GX and BX. The CX and GX series comes equipped with the Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor while the BX series is powered by the last years Alpha 7 Gen 3 processor. All these TVs run on LG’s WebOS and come with features like G-Sync, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The CX series is available in 77, 65- and 55-inch variants with the price starting from Rs. 219,000 for the 55-inch variant, the 65-inch variant is available at Rs. 339,000 and the top-end variant is pegged at Rs. Rs.12,99,990.

The GX or the Wallpaper series is yet another premium OLED TV from LG. These TVs are extremely thin and can be installed flush into the wall. These are available in two different size variants – 77- and 65-inch options and are priced at Rs. Rs. Rs.16,99,990 and Rs. 369,990 respectively.

Then comes the LG BX series that is available in 55- and 65-inch variants that are priced at Rs. Rs. 199,990 and Rs. 309,990 respectively.

LG 4K NanoCell TVs

Talking about the LG Nano80 comes in 65, 55 and 49-inch options and is priced at Rs. Rs. 179,990, Rs. 114,990 and Rs. 89,990 respectively. This lineup boasts features like full-array local dimming, support for HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro and offers low input lag & HGiG profile making them gaming-friendly.

The LG Nano86 is offered in 65 and 55-inch variants for Rs. 209,990 and Rs. 134,990 respectively drawing power from an Alpha 7 Gen 3 processor offering features like Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and FreeSync apart from variable refresh rate for gaming.

Last but not the least, the LG Nano91 is available in four different size options from 55 to 86-inches and price ranging from Rs. 155,990 to Rs. 949,990. It is powered by an Alpha 7 Gen 3 processor and comes with features like HDMI 2.1, Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and FreeSync apart from variable refresh rate for gaming.