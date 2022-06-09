Lenovo’s premium Tab P12 Pro looks to take on iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab

Audio player loading…

Lenovo has announced the availability of its new premium tablet – P12 Pro in India. The new tablet was first announced globally in September last year and is gradually being introduced in various markets.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is aimed at creators and professionals who prefer to work on the go and comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display that is touch-friendly.

This display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 107percent of NTSC colour gamut and offers 400 nits of peak brightness.

The Tab P12 Pro has been priced premium as well. The retail price of Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has been set at Rs. 69,999 which takes it well into the segment that is led by the Apple iPads and the Galaxy Tabs from Samsung.

The new Tab P12 Pro will retail starting today via Lenovo.com, Amazon India (opens in new tab) and exclusive Lenovo stores in the country. The details about the offline availability are not available as of now, however, the company says that the tablet will also be sold via brick and mortar stores eventually.

A quick look at the hardware specifications of the tablet tells you that it is designed to cater to the user base that prefers premium devices. Apart from the large display detailed above, the Android slate comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM LPDDR 5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 13.0MP Wide angle lens and a 5MP snapper with an Ultrawide lens. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper with a ToF sensor.

Powering the tablet is a large 10,200 mAh battery pack. The tablet supports 45W fast charging, however, Lenovo is shipping a 30W charging brick in the retail box. It also has 4 side speakers from JBL for an immersive multimedia and viewing experience.

The users in India will get the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled in the box while the keyboard is an optional accessory that needs to be purchased separately.

(Image credit: Future)

Caught between the two worlds

Though Lenovo apart from Samsung is the only brand that has believed in Android Tablets. The Chinese tech company has not only dished out both budget and premium tablets consistently – thus forcing other brands to follow suit as well.

As a result, Xiaomi has rekindled its romance with tablets by introducing the Xiaomi Pad 5. However, Xiaomi’s tablet is priced at Rs. 26,999 – way cheaper than the one from Lenovo. From what we have heard, even Realme and OnePlus are looking to introduce premium tablets with 5G connectivity priced aggressively.

Hence, at this price point, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro might find it difficult to compete with both the premium as well as the cheaper counterparts. Also, since the tablet runs on near-stock Android which isn’t yet optimized for Tablets, it may lack the customizations that are available with a premium Samsung Galaxy Tab.