Leak reveals specs of Realme Narzo 20 Series ahead of the launch

If you’re reading this, then you’d probably know that Realme is all set to announce yet another smartphone next week. It is not just one phone that will be unveiled, it’s the Narzo 20 series consisting of 3 different devices – Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro ready to be announced on September 21.

Realme is known for launching phones at blitzkrieg speed and now they are bringing in the Narzo series. The initial phones under this lineup were nothing but regular Realme devices packed under a different name and a shiny new packaging.

Though this time around we are expecting that the company will put more efforts, a YouTuber Mukul Sharma has already shared the most important details of the upcoming phones. Barring the price, we now have a fair idea about the key specifications of Narzo 20 , Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro – which can be found below.

Realme Narzo 20 specifications

Narzo 20 is expected to be the base variant and maybe the least powerful device of the three. According to the leak, it may come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with slightly thicker bezels. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Storage options may include a choice between 64 GB and 128 GB. You can expect a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots.

A massive 6000 mAh battery along with an 18W fast charging solution could be the highlight of this device. It is expected to be launched in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 20A specifications

Next in the line is the Narzo 20A and according to the leaks, this phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection and an impressive screen to body ratio of 89.8%.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset that we have seen in many mid-range devices in recent times. You can expect the phone to come with a couple of memory and storage options - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The rear triple camera setup could include a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel B&W lens, and a 2-megapixel retro lens. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is expected to do the job as required.

The phone may house a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charge support. Other connectivity options include the presence of dual sim support, a dedicated MicroSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The phone may run on Realme UI based on Android 10 and is expected to come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The Narzo 20 Pro is the most powerful of the three devices that are making their debut next week. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate of 90Hz. Thanks to the bare minimum bezels, the phone may come with an impressive 90.5% screen-to-body-ratio.

The phone is expected to be powered by an Helio G95 chipset coupled with 6/8GB of memory. In terms of storage, there may be a couple of options 64 GB and 128 GB. It may come with a 4500 mAh battery. Since it’s a Realme device you can expect fast charging feature by default and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to come with a 65W charger bundled in.

Talking about the optics, the phone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with the primary 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel lens for B&W portraits. You can expect a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. In all probability the phone will feature an LCD panel, hence there could be a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the side of the device.

The phone is expected to be launched in two different colour variants - Black Ninja and White Knight.

Price of Realme Narzo 20 series in India

As of now, there is no information around the expected price of the Realme Narzo 20 phones in India. However, we can expect some leak that may reveal the pricing details of the phones in a day or so. Till then stay tuned.

