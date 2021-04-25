Judd Trump vs David Gilbert live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 from anywhere

The Juddernaut's first-round win ensures he'll end the season as world No. 1 again, but that won't mean a great deal unless he remains in the hunt for only his second world championship. He's up against David Gilbert, who's been having a desperately poor season, but there's nothing like the Crucible to turn your fortunes around.

Both men cruised through their first round ties, winning them 10-4, and there's a little bit of pressure on each of their shoulders.

It's almost inconceivable that Trump, who has spent so much of his career right at the top of the rankings, only has one world championship to his name. That came in 2019, and he fell foul of the Crucible Curse at last year's tournament.

The best Gilbert has managed at the World Snooker Championship is the semi-finals, which he got to in the same year. The 2020/21 season hasn't gone smoothly for the Angry Farmer, the highlight being a Masters semi, but a scalp would certainly help restore his reputation.

Could this be Trump's year, or will he fall short again? Read on as we explain how to watch Judd Trump vs David Gilbert and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 10am BST on Sunday, April 25.

Sunday, April 25 at 10m BST

Sunday, April 25 at 7pm BST

Monday, April 26 at 1pm BST

FREE Judd Trump vs David Gilbert: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert starts at 10am BST on Sunday morning, continuing at 7pm in the evening, and concluding at 1pm on Monday afternoon. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Judd Trump vs David Gilbert for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert: live stream snooker in Canada

The Judd Trump vs David Gilbert match starts at 5am ET / 2am PT on Sunday morning. It will continue at 2pm ET / 11am PT, before the final action from 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning. You can watch Trump vs Gilbert and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert starts at 5pm CST on Sunday afternoon, and will continue at 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning, before concluding at 8pm on Monday evening. Viewers in China can watch Trump vs Gilbert and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

