Jio iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 pre-order offers revealed: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio has announced its iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 pre-order offers, giving users an option to get buyback guarantees and freebies up to Rs. 35,000 on the purchase of these two latest flagship smartphones. While iPhone X customers on the Reliance Jio network can get as much as 70% value on buyback, Pixel 2 customers can get freebies worth up to Rs. 35,000.

Jio iPhone X pre-order offers

Extending its 70% buyback offer to the iPhone X as well, Reliance Jio has also announced a special plan for iPhone X customers. Under its iPhone X pre-order offer, Reliance Jio customers will have to recharge with a minimum amount of Rs. 799 per month for the first 12 months to qualify for 70% buyback.

Under the Rs. 799 plan, iPhone X customers on the Jio network will get up to 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited calls (local and STD, even on roaming), unlimited SMS and access to Jio apps worth Rs. 1250. This plan will be valid for a period of 28 days, meaning you will have to recharge with the Rs. 799 plan for 13 times at a minimum.

Pre-book the iPhone X on Jio at Rs. 1,999

Reliance Jio has started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X at Rs. 1,999.

Further clarifying, the Jio iPhone X pre-order offer is valid on iPhone X purchased from Jio.com, MyJio, Amazon.in (sold by Reliance Digital) or RRL. The Jio iPhone X pre-order plan is valid from October 27th to November 3rd. The Jio iPhone Buyback Offer enrolment is applicable from September 29th to December 31st, 2017.

Users will have to recharge with the Rs. 799 per month plan for the entire 12-month period. Additionally, users can also recharge with a one-time plan of Rs. 9,999 to qualify for the offer.

Jio Google Pixel 2 pre-order offers

In addition to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 offers, Reliance Jio has also announced a slew of pre-order offers on the Google Pixel 2.

Pixel 2 users on Jio network will get unlimited data and voice benefits worth Rs. 9,999 for an year – with this offer, Pixel 2 users can enjoy up to 750GB of high-speed 4G LTE data, in addition to unlimited voice, SMS and Jio apps access.

HDFC credit card customers can also enjoy cashback of Rs. 8,000 when purchasing the new Pixel 2 smartphone on EMIs. Jio is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a pair of Sennheiser earphones worth Rs. 11,990 for free. In total, users can avail freebies worth Rs. 35,000 on pre-ordering the Pixel 2 on the Jio network.

The Jio Google Pixel 2 offer is valid starting from October 27 to January 24, 2018.