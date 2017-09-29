Here's the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer you can get

At an event held in Mumbai today, Jio in partnership with Apple unveiled the newly launched Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India. The phones were launched by Akash M Ambani, Director, Jio. Tim Cook and Mukesh Ambani also expressed their delight and addressed the audience through a special video message.

We witnessed the launch of both the phones on Sep 12 at the Steve Jobs Theatre along with iPhone X , Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K. Since then, speculations were made about the availability of the products in India as well.

Assured 70% cashback on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Jio is offering the phones with some offers and exclusive tariff plans. One such offer is 70% buyback scheme under which the user will can claim 70% of the MRP of the iPhone 8 as the buy back amount on returning the phone after one year.

In his speech at the launch event, Akash M Ambani said that such buyback offers are available in US and Europe and this is the first time that any such offer has been introduced in the country. Users can avail this offer from My Jio App, Jio store, Reliance Digital store, Amazon India and other enterprise partners of Jio.

Cashback on Citi credit and debit cards

Apart from this, an additional cashback is also provided to Citi Credit Card and World Debit Card users. It is to be noted that the Citi Credit Card offer is valid only on September 29.

Jio special tariffs for the new iPhones

Jio has also announced special tariff plans for both the iPhones. Priced at Rs 799, the plan will provide 90GB of data per month to the users, meaning they will get 3GB of high speed data per day along with free voice calls, SMS and free access to Jio's apps. The offer is applicable for a month to postpaid users and prepaid users.

Apart from launching these phones in the Indian market, both the brands will work together to bring Mac Labs and iPhone X in the country within the next few months.

Pricing and availability

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in 64GB and 256GB variants at Reliance Digital outlets located in 900 cities across the country. The iPhone 8 64GB variant and 256GB variant are priced at Rs 64,000 and Rs 77,000 respectively. Buyers have to shed an additional amount of Rs 9,000 for 64GB and 256GB variants of iPhone 8 Plus.