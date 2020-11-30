Jabra Elite 85t earbuds with adjustable ANC launched at Rs 18,999 in India

The Jabra Elite 85t joined the growing premium true wireless earbuds segment of India today. Like the competition, its headlining feature is active noise cancellation which can be fully adjusted.

As the name suggests, the 85t sit at the top of Jabra’s TWS lineup — above the offerings such as the Elite 75t, Elite 65t and their Active counterparts. They build upon the same design platform but brings a couple of key improvements across the board. It is priced in India at Rs 18,999, and will be available to buy starting December 1 on Amazon. At launch, only the Titanium Black colourway will be available, but Jabra tells us that more variants will be available in January 2021.

Jabra Elite 85t specs and features

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Elite 85t have a design similar to other Jabra earphones with a compact size and oval-shaped buds that isolate the sound without needing to go deep inside the ears. A total of six microphones (three on each ear: two on the outside, one on the inside) work in tandem to improve the call quality and cancel our wind noise during calls. These also boast of large 12mm drivers, which are amongst the biggest in the segment, and have been tuned for bass.

Coming to the main talking point, the Jabra Elite 85t offer ‘Jabra Advanced ANC’, which allows the user to toggle the noise cancellation not just between on and off, but at all levels in between. Based on the situation, this can vary from complete ANC or HearThrough, which amplifies the surrounding sound. Further, they also adopt a semi-open design which relieves ear pressure and limits blockage.

Jabra claims a battery life of up to 5.5 hours on a single charge on the Elite 85t along with four additional charges in the case, taking the total to about 25 hours. Without ANC, those figures should go up to 7.5 hours and 31 hours respectively. Qi wireless charging is also supported. The buds are also IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance. A two-year warranty is also offered. Other features include the ability to customize the buttons to summon a virtual assistant such as Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. Using the Jabra Sound+ app will also give users the ability to customize and fine-tune the equalizer as per their preferences.