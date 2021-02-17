iQoo 7 and a few more smartphones may arrive in India soon

When the iQoo 7 was launched last month in China as the successor to the iQoo 5 smartphone, it left us wondering whether India was left out of the plans. However, now it appears that the company could be looking to launch more than just the iQoo 7 in the country starting March.

While the iQoo 7 has pretty high-end specifications at a competitive price, there is no information about other smartphones in its upcoming portfolio.

Tushar Mehta of XDA Developers, took to Twitter to mention that iQoo is probably planning to "launch new (two or more) devices in India in the coming months starting March 2021." But he does not mention which phones could be included.

iQoo 7: Specs

Along with its unique 120W Fast Charging, the iQoo 7 is also among the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company claims that the device's two-cell battery with a total capacity of 4,000mAh can be fully recharged in 15 minutes.

The iQoo 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The company website seems to have erroneously mentioned that the display has a 1,000Hz touch response rate.

The iQoo 7 comes with dual-SIM 5G capabilities. And for performance it has an overclocked LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,096sqmm vapour chamber for heat dissipation and thermal management.

And last but not least, the iQoo 7 has a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera comes with 48-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor with OIS. It also has a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter and a 13-megapixel f/2.46 2x telephoto lens for portraits. It also has a 16-megapixel sensor selfie camera.