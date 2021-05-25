iQoo Z series smartphones tipped to launch in India soon

iQoo recently made its comeback to India with the launch of iQoo 7 series flagship phones. Now, the company is about to launch more affordable smartphones under the Z series.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, iQoo is planning to launch its Z series of budget smartphones in India. He also confirms the company’s first device in the Z series will be launched around mid-June, which is just a few weeks away from now. Furthermore, Mukul also said the device will be sold on Amazon as an Amazon Special product.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that iQOO is indeed bringing its Z "series" in India. The first device in the lineup is right around the corner, will launch in mid June and will be an Amazon Special device.Feel free to retweet. pic.twitter.com/ZaTmkCKiaoMay 24, 2021 See more

iQoo Z3 might be the first in the line

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z series is currently exclusive to China and for now, there is only one device in the series, the iQoo Z3. So, this is most likely the device that’s coming to India as well. The iQoo Z3 has already cleared multiple certifications in India including BIS certification and the Indian IMEI database. These couple of steps suggest that the iQoo Z3 will be coming to India.

The iQoo Z3 was launched in China back in March 2021. The iQoo Z3 is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor which will also make it the first phone in India to feature the new processor. It is an octa-core chipset built on top of a 7nm process. There is a prime core clocked at 2.8Hz paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It also comes with support for 5G.

The device comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display that has a response rate of 180Hz. The company has also included a five-layer liquid cooling system. In the optics department, the iQoo Z3 comes with a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. On the inside, the iQoo Z3 runs off a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Flash charge support. It is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

iQoo Z3 price

In China, the iQoo Z3 comes in three variants and it starts at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,000). Colour options include black, light blue, and gradient pink. In India, the device is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 and will take on the likes of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Poco X3 Pro.

