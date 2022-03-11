iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders in India start today

Audio player loading…

Apple released its most affordable and most compact 5G phone, the iPhone SE 2022 , along with the new iPad, a new Mac Studio and a Studio Monitor on March 8.

This new 5G capable iPhone SE 2022 will be up for pre-orders starting 6.30 PM today onwards on Apple’s official website while the retail sale starts from March 18 onwards.

The iPhone SE 2022 is a compact flagship phone that comes with the same processing prowess as Apple’s flagship iPhone 13. In fact, the iPhone SE 2022 has the same amount of RAM under the hood helping in better multi-tasking and improved performance over its predecessor.

iPhone SE 2022 price in India, availability, and variants

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The base variant with 64GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 43,900. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 48,900 while the price of 256GB iPhone SE 2022 has been set at Rs. 58,900.

The phone comes in three colour options – Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red – or simply put Black, White and Red. It can be pre-ordered via Apple’s official online store in India. The iPhone SE 2022 has been listed on Flipkart; it shows as “coming soon.” The phone is yet to be made available on Amazon India.

iPhone SE 2022 – Should you buy it?

The SE lineup of phones from Apple is aimed at users who are looking to try Apple’s ecosystem. However, these users are either not willing to spend a fortune on the flagship iPhones or may not be able to afford them.

Hence, Apple revived its SE lineup especially for developing markets like Southeast Asia, Africa, or South American countries. Though the pricing on the iPhone SE 2022, even though it is the cheapest 5G phone in Apple’s repertoire, pits it against some of the worthy Android counterparts like the Moto Edge 30 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQoo 9 and more.

While the chipset that powers the iPhone SE 2022 is probably the most powerful chipset available on a smartphone right now, however, the tiny 4.7-inch display and the dated iPhone-8 design are serious compromises that one needs to make.

Unless you’re looking to use the physical Touch ID or are keen on using a phone with a tiny display then the iPhone SE makes sense, else you can even look at the iPhone 12 Mini which also comes with 5G connectivity, a bigger display, better design, better camera module at an approximately similar price point.

And in case 5G is not a must-have for you, buying an iPhone 11 with 4G connectivity might be a better choice.