Apple iPhone SE 2022 with A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity announced in India

Apple has announced the launch of its most compact and most affordable 5G smartphone ever along with a new iPad Air, a new Mac Studio and new displays. The iPhone SE 2022 is a successor to the second-generation iPhone SE that debuted in 2020 and in terms of looks and design, it doesn’t look different at all from its predecessors.

The phone, however, comes with improved internals which includes the latest A15 Bionic chipset that not only brings 5G connectivity but also offers the same processing power as the iPhone 13.

Though Apple didn’t confirm the screen details of the new iPhone SE, it is safe to assume that the phone comes with a 4.7-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Since Apple has the old iPhone 8 design, it means that the phone still comes with a physical touch ID and massive bezels on the top and bottom of the display.

iPhone SE (2022) price in India and availability

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in three storage variants and three colourways. The base variant comes with 64GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 43,900. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 48,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 58,900.

The phone comes in three colour options – Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red – or simply put Black, White and Red. The phone will be up for pre-order starting 6.30 PM on 11 March while it will start retailing from March 18 onwards.

iPhone SE (2022) features and specifications

We’d come across a number of leaks and rumours around the design and specifications of the iPhone SE (2022). Unsurprisingly, all of them have come true. Apple has decided to continue with the old design that desperately needs an update.

If this tiny phone has a fan base, it is purely because of its affordability. Apple, by including the latest A15 Bionic chipset with 5G connectivity, has given another reason for the users to like this phone.

The iPhone SE 2022 has the same 4.7-inch Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a ceramic shield back – which Apple claims is the “strongest smartphone material ever.”

In terms of optics, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 12MP single sensor setup at the back while on the front it has a 7MP unit – which probably is the same that we saw on the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple says that the iPhone SE (2022) has a "better battery life" probably from its predecessor – though with a more powerful SoC and 5G connectivity we’ll have to wait and see if the battery on this latest iPhone lasts for a day or not. Last but not the least, the iPhone SE 2022 ships with iOS 15 out of the box which again brings it at par with the iPhone 13 in terms of software experience.