iPhone SE 2022 may be called iPhone SE Plus 5G

Audio player loading…

This year's iteration of Apple’s compact and most affordable iPhone – the iPhone SE, may adopt a new name. According to an industry insider, the 2022 version of the phone could be called as iPhone SE Plus 5G.

Ross Young, who’s the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that the phone may come with a 4.7-inch LCD panel thus corroborating the previous report which suggested that the iPhone SE 2022 might look dated.

He further said that Apple might launch a redesigned iPhone SE in 2023 instead of 2024 and this one could come with a slightly larger 5.7-inch display.

My bad, 2023/2024 model would be 4th generation.January 17, 2022 See more

His statement also confirms the theory which hinted that the iPhone SE 2022 might come with 5G connectivity but with the same old design. The new name though will help differentiate the phone among other similar looking iPhones from the previous years.

Want to buy iPhone SE? – better wait for one more year

While the iPhone SE might be one of the highest-selling iPhones in India due to its affordable pricing as well as compact size. However, since it will come with the 5G capable A15 chipsets that power Apple’s latest iPhones, it is expected to be powerful and slightly pricey.

Since the design is expected to get overhauled next year, it will make more sense for people to hold on to their purchase decisions especially in countries like India, where 5G is yet to arrive.

Hence, if you take 5G connectivity out of the equation, there is very little that the iPhone SE Plus 5G has to offer considering the tiny display that the phone comes with.

Now, considering reports which hint that the next version of iPhone SE may have a 5.7-inch OLED display and an iPhone 11-like design coupled with 5G connectivity – it might be best to wait for the next version instead.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram