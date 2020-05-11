iPhone SE (2020) to be sold on Flipkart soon, registrations begin

While Apple already announced the iPhone SE (2020) India prices some time back, it’s only getting released now on Flipkart. As teased on its mobile app, the e-commerce portal has started taking pre-sale registrations on a dedicated landing page for the affordable Apple phone.

The iPhone SE (2020) is currently the most affordable phone in Apple’s arsenal coming in at Rs 42,500 for the base 64GB model. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 47,800, and at Rs. 58,300 for the 256GB storage variant. Colour options will include Black, White, and PRODUCT (RED). It also looks like the phone could be exclusive to Flipkart, as can be deemed from the “Flipkart Unique” badge on the corner side of the teaser.

And although pre-sale registrations have started, there is no word on when the sale will start or where else it will be sold.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The iPhone SE (2020) comes years after the original iPhone SE became a hit, and has a few substantial upgrades. For one, it rocks the Apple A13 Bionic chip, the same as the one on the iPhone 11 and Apple calls it the “fastest chip in a smartphone”. That’s quite the power in such a small form-factor. Speaking of which, the iPhone SE (2020) is also the smallest phone in Apple’s inventory right now. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) IPS LCD display with giant bezels seen in the iPhone 8 era. There’s also support for True Tone tech and Haptic Touch.

There’s just a single 12MP camera shooter on the back (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) but it supports 4K video recording at 60fps. On the other side, there’s a 7MP selfie shooter. The iPhone SE (2020) runs Apple’s latest iOS 13. Other key features include IP67 ratings, Touch ID, 4G VoLTE, and NFC support.

One can expect the sales date to be announced soon now that registrations have begun.