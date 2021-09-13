iPhone 12 gets a massive price cut on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple’s latest and the most powerful smartphone ever- the iPhone 13 is about to be launched tomorrow replacing the iPhone 12 lineup which was introduced last year.

Like it happens every year, with the iPhone 13, Apple is expected to introduce a ton of new features, an immensely powerful smartphone chipset and other hardware upgrades that will help the Apple loyalists to upgrade to a swanky new phone.

This also means that it could be the best time to purchase an iPhone from the last year’s lineup – which arguably is still one of the most powerful smartphones in the market currently and has a camera setup that most others dream of.

iPhone 12 series price Drop

Ahead of this most important smartphone launch of the year, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the entire iPhone 12 series. So, if you had been thinking about getting an iPhone – this is about time that you load your credit/debit cards and get the phone that you always wanted to.

To recall, iPhone 12 Mini was launched in three different storage variants - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB at a retail price of Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 74,900 and Rs. 84,00 respectively. After the discount, the iPhone 12 Mini can be bought for Rs. 59,999 Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 74,999. This is a straightforward discount of approximately Rs. 10,000 on each device.

Talking about the iPhone 12 lineup, the 64GB variant is now available to purchase for Rs. 66,900 compared to the launch price of Rs. 79,900. The 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 71,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 84,900 while the top-end variant with 256GB storage is retailing at Rs. 81,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 94,900.

Similarly, the Pro variants including the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are also available at exciting discounts. The three variants of the iPhone 12 Pro lineup – 128GB, 256GB and 512 GB are available to purchase at Rs. 1,15,900 Rs. 1,25,900 and Rs. Rs. 1,45,900 respectively. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max with storage options similar to iPhone 12 Pro is now available a Rs. 1,25,900 Rs. 1,35,900 and Rs. 1,55,900, respectively.

Analysis: Will purchasing an iPhone 12 series phone now make sense?

Definitely, it makes a lot of sense to purchase lasty years' apple flagship device. While the upcoming iPhone will be better, it will indeed be costlier as well. On the other hand iPhone 12 Series is easily one of the best and most powerful smartphones available in the market right now. Not only it is powered by an immensely powerful A14 Bionic chipset, but the camera performance on these phones is also unparalleled.

Apple is known to support its devices with the latest software for a longer time, iPhones, in general, offer a good return. These phones have a longer shelf life as compared to an Android phone which at max get 3 software updates (barring the new Pixel devices) which means that you’d get the latest features running on 3-4 generation old iPhones.

While iPhones are a costlier upfront investment, after these discounts, the iPhone 12 series is now available at a much cheaper price compared to some of the best Android flagship phones. Also, since the iPhone 12 series is 5G ready, you’d not have to worry about upgrading your phone again soon.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!