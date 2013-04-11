Oppan YouTube Saturday to watch Psy's new single live

Feel like getting your Gangnam on Saturday?

Psy, the superstar from Seoul, will likely perform his 1.5 billion-views-and-counting YouTube smash during a concert in the city's World Cup Stadium, but he's also set to perform a brand new single live for the very first time.

Concert, shmoncert - what's giving this debut a little something extra is that the show will be streamed as it happens on YouTube, the place where Psy and his giddy-up dancing got its start. The single has already leaked online, but if you're in the mood to welcome "Gentlemen" to the stage, you can tune in at 2:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. BST/7:30 p.m. AEST.

And if you miss it, not to worry: YouTube will rebroadcast the concert for 24 hours following the event. You can catch all the action on the official Psy channel.

