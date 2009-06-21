Google Maps spots Street View robbers

In one of the more unusual stories of the weekend, police in the Netherlands have used Google Maps' Street View to catch three suspects in a mugging.

The cops from Groningen contacted Google to ask for the original images taken by their Street View camera car after a robbery victim told them he had seen the suspects on the mapping website.

Mosaics lifted

When they received the un-blurred photos of three men matching the descriptions given by the 14-year-old victim, they moved in and arrested the gang.

A police spokesperson explained the unusual procedure leading to the arrests: "You must tell Google clearly why you want [the photos]. For us, it is unique."

Via CBS