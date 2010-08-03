Google asks for the help of 'bleeding-edge' Chrome users

Google is enlisting the help of its users to try out a new experimental build of Chrome, which it is calling "highly unstable".

The call of arms has appeared on the company's Chromium blog and is asking for those who aren't afraid to try out software that is more than a little temperamental.

"A few days ago, we released a new experimental version of Google Chrome called Google Chrome Canary Build," explains the blog.

Sing like a Canary

"We plan to update the Canary Build more frequently than the Dev channel, with riskier changes, and usually without a human being ever verifying that it works, so the Canary Build is only for users who want to help test Google Chrome and are comfortable using a highly unstable browser that will often break entirely."

The blog continues: "To enable you to continue using the same browser you love when the canary croaks, we've made it possible to install the Canary Build in addition to the Dev, Beta or Stable channel versions of Google Chrome."

Via Register