Annoyingly, Flickr will block Facebook and Google sign-ins from June 30

It's going to be all about Yahoo. No Facebooks allowed

Flickr is the latest one of Yahoo's services to remove third-party logins, as it confirmed today that you won't be able to access the service with your Facebook or Google accounts from June 30.

Yahoo made the announcement earlier this year, but now we have an actual date – and even more reason to be annoyed.

This means you'll have to create a Yahoo account if you want to keep using the service. But don't worry about losing any of your precious pics: your new Yahoo login will be linked to your existing account.

Yahoo told TechRadar in a statement: "Yahoo is continually working on improving the user experience, which includes our sign-in process for Flickr. This process, which asks users to sign in with a Yahoo username, will allow us to offer the best personalized experience to everyone."