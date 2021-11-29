Infinix Note 11S teased online, to launch in India by December

A lot of smartphone brands have been active in the Indian budget segment. One such renowned name, Infinix , recently launched some of the best smartphones under Rs 12,000 in India with features like a powerful processor, above-average camera set up, high refresh rate, and a lot more. Now the company is set to roll out the Infinix Note 11S in India, and the device has already been teased in the country.

Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor, teased the smartphone by sharing an image of the device on social media. Infinix Note 11S has already been introduced in the global market and is designed while keeping the gamers in mind. The device will come with a 6.95-inch display, 33W fast charging, and other features that will enhance the users' gaming experience.

The world is a battlefield, it's time to #ChooseYourWeapon & own the game!For all the gamers in the house, get ready because there's something special coming soon.#fridaymorning#Friday #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/07oaQszaq7November 26, 2021 See more

Infinix Note 11S pricing and availability

Considering the availability of the smartphone in the global market, it has three different models, including Infinix Note 11, Note 11S, and Note 11 Pro. However, there is no confirmation about which of the devices are going to reach the Indian shores as the company has only teased Note 11S until now. The teased smartphone can drop in India by December alongside the Infinix INBook 1 series laptops. It could be available in the price range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

Infinix Note 11S expected specifications

As the device has already been launched globally, it is clear what we can expect in the device when it comes to India. Talking about the global variant, Infinix Note 11S comes with a 6.95-inch display with FHD+ resolution coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 3GB virtual RAM expansion. It will also have 128GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The smartphone also packs 3D 6-layer Graphene film for cooling and a Monster Kit for an enhanced gaming experience. In terms of camera, Infinix Note 11S features a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, 2MP depth snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery that also supports 33W fast charging. Note 11S also includes dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and multi-screen collaboration support. The smartphone offers connectivity options like dual 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, USB OTS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB type C port, Bluetooth 5.2.