Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro to launch in India on June 7

Infinix will launch its new Note 10 series devices in India next week. The Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 will be launched in India on June 7. The company had recently confirmed the launch of these two devices in India last week.

The Infinix Note 10 series is already available in the global markets and comes with a good set of specs for a budget phone. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be the company’s most premium phone of the season as it comes with features such as a high refresh rate display, fast charging, and a 64MP quad rear camera.

Infinix Note 10 Pro specs

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 gaming-centric chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For visuals, the device flaunts a large 6.95-inch Full HD+ 90Hz screen refresh rate display. On the inside, the device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging via a Type-C port.

In the camera department, you get a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP shooters. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front. The t features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Infinix Note 10 specs

A more affordable version of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, the Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the front, you get the same 6.95-inch Full HD+ screen but misses out on a high refresh rate display.

In terms of optics, the vanilla Infinix Note 10 comes with a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP cameras. Selfies are handled by a 16MP camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charge.

Also, next week, on May 8 iQoo Z3 and Poco M3 Pro will be launched while the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch on May 10.

