Inbase rolls out Urban series affordable smartwatches in India

The marketshare of Indian brands has seen steady growth in the smartwatch market. Be it is Boat or Noise , these brands have a good chunk of buyer attention with their products that carry decent features at affordable prices. Now, another homegrown brand called Inbase is launching four new affordable smartwatches .

Named Urban Go, Urban Fit X, Urban Lyf Z, and Urban Lite M, these four devices from Inbase offer features such as a pedometer, sleep monitoring, SpO2 level monitoring, calories count, and heart rate monitoring. And all of this at extremely affordable prices.

Inbase Urban smartwatch series pricing and availability

The Urban Fit X and Urban Lite M can be described as low-end variants in the series and are available at a price of Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,899, respectively. On the other hand, Urban Lyz and Urban Go, weigh in Rs 3,199 and Rs 3,499, respectively, making them slightly upmarket. All four watches can be available from offline stores and the official website of Inbase.

Inbase Urban Smartwatch series specifications

Urban Lite M: This model comes in three colors - forest green, grey and black. With a 1.4-inch full touch display, the smartwatch has a resolution of 240x280 pixels and claims an 8 day battery life on a single charge and a standby time of around 35 days. Various sports modes offered in the smartwatch are skipping, cycling, running, football, and a lot more to mention.

Urban Fit X: This device is available in navy blue, rose gold, grey, and black. This device appears fitness-focused, featuring a SpO2 monitor to keep a check on blood oxygen levels. It has a 1.69-inch full touch display and a resolution of 240x280 pixels. This wearable also offers a similar battery life of 8 days as the previous one.

Urban LYF Z: This smartwatch is available in grey, black, rose gold, and gold. It also offers Bluetooth calling as well as music. It claims 8 days of battery life without calls and 3 days with it. The device has a bigger 1.75-inch full touch display and a 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has 7 sports modes, including Badminton, basketball, walking, cycling, running, skipping, and football.

Urban Go: This is sold beige, black, and grey hues. It comes with a 1.57-inch ultra-bright display and supports TWS connectivity so that you can link your earbuds or headphones directly to the smartwatch. The watch also has an inbuilt memory card that enables you to create playlists and store songs in the smartwatch. In terms of battery, the wearable can go on for 7 days without calling, 3 days with calling, and has a standby time of 35 days. You can also monitor your fitness and keep a check on your routine via the wearable.