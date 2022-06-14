HP Spectre X360 laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets debut in India

Audio player loading…

HP has extended its laptop portfolio in India by announcing the availability of Spectre x360 16 and Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 in the country. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 12th Gen Core processors and come with EVO certification.

Keeping the people working remotely in mind, both the laptops also come equipped with AI-powered intelligent features like Auto-Frame, Noise reduction and more. The laptops ship with a 5MP InfraRed camera with a physical privacy shutter and Windows 11 out of the box.

The HP Spectre x360 comes in a couple of colour combinations – Nightfall Black with pale brass accents and Nocturnal Blue with celestial blue hues. The retail price of HP Spectre 13.5 x360 with Intel Evo Core i7 will start at Rs. 129,999 and the Spectre 16 x360 with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 139,999. These laptops are available to pre-order on HP’s official web store, select HP World stores apart from Croma & Reliance stores.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) comes with a 16-inch display with 3K resolution. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel ARC A370M graphics. This laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The laptop also comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup, fingerprint sensor for biometric security and a full-size backlit keyboard. As for connectivity, the HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless and two Thunderbolt 4, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.0b for wired connectivity. It also has a mic/headphone combo. The laptop draws power from a 6-cell 83Wh Li-ion battery that supports 135W fast charging.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with a 13-inch display with WUXGA+ resolution. It can be configured with either a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 chipset with up to 32 GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop has Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. It ships with a full sized keyboard but doesn’t ship with a fingerprint scanner.