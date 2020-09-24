HP launches Pavilion 27 and AIO 24 All-In-One PCs in India

Barely a week ago, ASUS launched its 'Expert' series of AIOs, we have updates on how HP has been quickly refreshing and launching new products in India to cater to the new normal. The latest offerings to join the fray are the HP Pavilion 27 and the HP AIO 24 All-in-One PCs.

HP says that these computers have been designed for modern consumers and has added smart features accordingly. These include Amazon Alexa integration, HD pop-up webcams with infrared, manual privacy switch for the microphones and easy Wi-Fi connectivity. HP Audio Stream will let users play audio from their phone on the computer.

Both the products will be available at HP World stores and HP's online store.

Product Starting price HP AIO 24 Rs 64,999 HP Pavilion 27 Rs 99,999

HP AIO 24

(Image credit: HP India)

The HP AIO 24 is a minimal and affordable machine with a 24-inch IPS display. It is powered by a 15W quad-core Intel Core i5 chipset along with Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics for light gaming and content creation. It also brings some level of upgradability with an easy-to-remove panel. It also features an in-built webcam with an 88-degree field-of-view, with Full HD resolution and IR for Windows Hello. Speakers are integrated within the body for easy calls.

The HP AIO 24 is priced at Rs 64,999 for the Intel Core i5 variant.

HP Pavilion 27

(Image credit: HP India)

The Pavilion 27 is a high-end computer with a metallic body and a bezel-less design with an 86.2% screen-to-body ratio. The display is a touchscreen panel for ease of use and productivity and can be upgraded to QHD resolution. It has 5W front-firing speakers from Bang & Olufsen too. The base has an in-built Qi wireless charging pad for smartphones and accessories.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor with either Nvidia GeForce MX or GTX graphics. For boot, it runs over a primary SSD with optional additional hard drive storage.

The HP Pavilion 27 touch is priced at Rs 99,999 for the base variant with an Intel Core i5 chipset.