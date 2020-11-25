How to watch Happiest Season online: stream Kristen Stewart's new movie from anywhere

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Okay, so 2020 has set a pretty low-bar…but the latest Hulu Original, starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, promises to make up for it with a great big bearhug of a Christmas movie. Director Clea DuVall bundles together a brilliant cast for this coming out story about family and self-acceptance, and it’s destined to become a Yuletide classic. Read on as we detail how to watch Happiest Season online from anywhere, and let the festivities begin!

Happiest Season cheat sheet Release date: November 25, 2020 Director: Clea DuVall Starring: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Aubrey Plaza Run time: 1hr 42m Rating (US): PG-13 Stream now: Try Hulu FREE for 1-month

When Harper invites girlfriend Abby home to spend the holidays with her family, an elated Abby plans to use the occasion to propose marriage. There’s just one hitch, however. Harper’s conservative parents don’t know she’s gay. So, their idyllic Christmastime becomes one of strained-pretence as Abby spends the next five days trying to pass as Harper’s “orphan roommate”, instead of her romantic partner.

To those weary of formulaic, hetero Hallmark movies, Happiest Season is the perfect present: the first LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com from a major studio. Plus, it offers a jaw-dropping roster of talented comic actors. Alison Brie (Community) and Mary Holland (Veep) play siblings Sloane and Jane; Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame is John, Abby’s best friend and confidante, while Park and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza is Harper's old flame Riley.

Mixing farce with heartfelt humor and a starry cast, this coming out tale is one that the whole family can rally behind. Ready to feel festive? Then keep reading as we explain how to watch Happiest Season online from anywhere now.

Related: the best Hulu shows to watch today

How to watch Happiest Season FREE online with Hulu in the US

Ringing in the festive frolics from November 25 is Happiest Season, where it will be available to stream exclusively through Hulu in the US. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives. Best of all, it's ridiculously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month, and providing acclaimed Hulu Original content like The Handmaid's Tale and Love, Victor. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial - so you can watch Happiest Season for free if you're a new customer. Even after 30-days of no-strings-attached streaming, you'll want to come back for more. In addition to an immense library of over 2500 films and 1500 shows, it offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - providing access to premium content from HBO and Showtime, Spanish-language networks like ESPN Deportes, and the ability to add Unlimited Screens. A final benefit of Hulu is that it's compatible with almost any device, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.

How to watch Happiest Season without Hulu

Viewers in the UK can partake in the holiday cheer thanks to Amazon Prime Video. From November 26, this acclaimed new film starring Kirsten Stewart is available to buy via Amazon for £7.99 - in either SD or HD format. It’s then yours to keep forever, and watch repeatedly during the holidays with a mince pie or two.

Elsewhere, the film is getting a theatrical release (e.g. Australia), while in some countries it can be purchased through VoD platforms like Apple iTunes (Canada).

Latest from Hulu: