Honor Hunter gaming laptop to launch on September 16 - and there's more

Honor has been teasing its Hunter gaming laptop for several weeks now, with officials joining the brand promotions in this exercise. Now, reports are emerging that the wait would be over on September 16, which is when the company would be announcing it to the world through their event in China.

The launch, which would mark Honor's entry into the high-end gaming laptop market, marks the end of a series of leaks, which among other things, detailed aspects such as heat dissipation, the Intel chipset that would power them as well as LED lightings that add to the overall aesthetics of the device.

Hype around the Hunter

So the Honor Hunter series of laptops will be powered by Intel processors.#Huawei #Honor #HonorHunter pic.twitter.com/p6vdZSK2emAugust 14, 2020

Coming to the new gaming laptop, there were reports that it could feature a vent design inspired by supercars and come with RGB LED lightings around the device as well as beneath the keyboard. A teaser video had revealed the presence of an Intel Core i7 processor, though there were updates that a Core i5 variant could be available too.

Reports suggest that Honor's first gaming laptop could be named Honor Hunter v700 with two model numbers FRD-WFD9 and the FRD-WDG9 based on the capacity of the processors.

The latest leak via Weibo that was captured by GizmoChina also reveals that the gaming laptop wouldn't be the only product making its debut at the event. They have also confirmed the unveiling of the Honor Watch GS Pro and the Honor Watch ES for their home markets.

(Image credit: Future)

The Honor Watch GS Pro and the Honor Watch ES were launched at Europe's IFA 2020 over the weekend. Both watches are targeted at the younger generation seeking adventure and higher levels of fitness.

The new GS Pro model comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display carrying a 454x454 pixels and stainless steel bezels. The device is powered by a Kirin A1 system-on-chip and comes with built-in dual satellite positioning system and GPS support for location tracking. It also boasts of route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore better. The device is priced at EUR 249.99, which translates to around Rs.21,000.

The Honor Watch ES is has features such as fitness tracking and 24-by-7 heart rate monitoring. The fitness wearable features a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 456x280 pixels. The device comes with 95 workout modes, 12 animated workout courses and 44 animated exercise moves. The smartwatch is priced at EUR 99.99, which translates to around Rs.8,500.

Both watches are scheduled to hit global markets by September 21. It remains to be seen whether Honor also ends up making its gaming laptop available on the same day.

(via) GizmoChina