Incoming: Sony Tech Event 2007

By () Home video  

All the company's latest, greatest products to be revealed

The Sony PR machine is swinging into full effect this week, following the launch of the PlayStation 3 last Thursday .

Tuesday night (that's tomorrow, folks!) sees the opening keynote of Sony's Media Experience 2007 - a two-day event focusing on all the company's new European product launches, with a formal presentations, interactive workshops and, of course, a whole evening of Blu-ray shenanigans.`

The company's promising new products across its whole range with new TVs, Blu-ray recorders, cameras, hi-fis and, of course, new VAIOs.

Tech.co.uk will, of course, be there to bring you the full story with pictures.

