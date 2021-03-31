Google readying Pixel Buds A - but is it any different from the earlier model?

A month ago, we had reported about the imminent arrival of the next Google Pixel Buds. Now, there are reports that the next Made by Google true wireless earbuds (TWS) could arrive some time this summer and in all probability be called the "Pixel Buds A".

The company had launched the Google Pixel Buds (2020) last year when it removed the cable from what was originally called the neckbuds. A year later, Google is once again hitting the lucrative TWS market with another product, which would require considerable enhancements if they are to compete with the top of the line products such as the Apple AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3.

For now, there is no confirmation on the specs. All that the report published on 9to5Google indicates is a choice of two colors, white and green. The white model would have an all-white case interior and an all-white bud design, as against the black colour ear-tips, wings and case interiors seen in the earlier model.

The green variant of the Pixel Buds A would arrive with a darker forest green colour as against the Quite Mint shade of previous year's model. The color shading would encompass the gadget as well as the whole case. Maybe, Google is creating these two colors to match the offerings from the rumoured Pixel 5a. But, we cannot be sure of this, as the Pixel 5a is still in the rumour stages only.

The Pixel Buds A would provide touch controls for media as well as access to Google Assistant, though there is no clarity yet about enhancements that the company may have brought about over its devices from last year and their first one in 2017.

On the pricing front, all that we can say now is that the additional "A" in the name could mean a more affordable pair of TWS. Recent FCC listings suggest that the new pair of earbuds could be launching during the mid-year window instead of the usual schedule of September-October when Google times its launches.

We had come up with some suggestions for improvements that could make Google's next earbuds a better value for money.

Improve the audio performance of the Pixel Buds, which seem to have an aggressive, fatiguing sound, with a weak bass response.

Implement some form of active noise-cancelling technology, which is fast becoming a standard for true wireless earbuds.

Enhance battery life beyond what the 2020 version offered in terms of 3 hours per charge and a further 21 hours from the charging case.

