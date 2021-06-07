Google Pixel Buds A-Series launch in India confirmed

Last week, Google unveiled the Pixel Buds A-Series officially as its latest true wireless earbuds. It will be available starting June 17 in the US, and UK. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series will launch in India as now we have confirmation.

Answering multiple queries after the launch, Made by Google’s official Twitter handle revealed that the Pixel Buds A-Series will indeed come to India. The tweet also confirmed the availability on Flipkart. “In India, it will be available through Flipkart but we have no estimated timeline. Stay tuned for updates!” the tweet reads.

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series is Google’s second pair of TWS and is a watered-down version of the last yeast’s Google Pixel Buds. Its price tag is far more affordable than the original Pixel Buds, but it does lose out on some features. Ahead of the official launch, Mukul Sharma has also spotted the same on BIS certification which means the launch is not too far away in India.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series features and specs

(Image credit: Google )

As said earlier, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series is a Lite version of the original Google Pixel Buds from 2020. The new Pixel Buds A-Series look very similar to their predecessor. It comes in a flat circular design and an egg-shaped carry case which also doubles up as a charging case. It is available in two colourways - Clearly White and Dark Olive. It is also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and water.

On the inside, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and a custom made 12mm dynamic driver. You can further access the Bass Boost feature from the companion Pixel Buds app. The adaptive feature adjusts the volume based on the outside environment. However, there is no active noise cancellation.

The Pixel Buds A-Series does retain the hands-free Google Assistant from the Pixel Buds. You can use this feature to ask for directions, get real-time translations and read notifications to you. It also comes with a microphone on both buds. As for the controls, the Buds A-Series offers capacitive touch control to control music, calls, and Google Assistant as well.

As far as the battery life is concerned, these buds are rated to last up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time with the case offering up to 24 hours of listening time or up to 12 hours of talk time. A quick 15-minute charge is rated to deliver up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging and does not offer wireless charging luxury.

Other features include in-ear detection, motion detection, case close detection, and find my device.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price in India

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series is priced at $99 in the US which is around Rs 7,200. In India, we can expect the Pixel Buds A-Series to be priced under Rs 10,000 and compete against the likes of Oppo Enco X in the sub Rs 10,000 TWS segment.

