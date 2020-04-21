Google Pixel Buds 3 designs surface via patent listing

The next iteration of the Google Pixel Buds is a step closer to reality, as its design patents have been spotted. These true wireless earbuds seem even smaller and more ergonomic, which was a common complaint with the Pixel Buds 2.

Google is now gearing up for the third-gen Pixel Buds. Google’s Pixel Buds series has been around since 2017. The original Pixel Buds was launched alongside the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

The second-gen Pixel Buds was announced alongside the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It is expected to come out later in the year and this time we may witness the truly wireless second generation earbuds from Google.

Image 1 of 3 Images are part of Patent filings by Google (Image credit: 91mobiles) Google Pixel Buds 3? Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

According to a report from 91mobiles , the third-generation Pixel Buds will be truly wireless earphones with a new patent filed by Google recently with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) also showcasing the new designs of the Pixel Buds 3.

A look at the images suggests that the earbuds appear to be smaller in size compared to the second generation Pixel Buds. Moreover, the fins that came with the previous model are missing now. Instead, the design appears very much in line with the original Pixel Buds, barring the wires that are now missing.

While the design makes the Pixel Bud 3 appear smaller and more refined, early patent renders may not necessarily translate to the final product.

At present, there are no reports of an imminent launch of the Pixel Buds 3 as we are still waiting for the truly wireless Pixel Buds 2 to make an appearance. It should be hitting the market soon as the device has already passed Bluetooth SIG and FCC certification. We expect the hearing devices to be unveiled alongside the upcoming Pixel 4a series.

Google Pixel Buds 2 has been priced at $179 in the US market. It comes with Google Assistant, for all your voice controls. It offers up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and is also sweat and water-resistant and also support touch controls to launch voice assistants or play/pause tracks.