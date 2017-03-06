Google Pixel 2 confirmed, expected to come with a hefty price tag

According to recent reports, US based tech giant Google is testing multiple versions of the second iteration of their flagship smartphone Pixel. The main device, supposedly Pixel is code-named as Pixel 2B aimed at growing markets.

In a meeting at MWC 2017, Google’s SVP for hardware, Rick Osterloh said that the Pixel 2 is surely going this year and will e targeted at the premium segment of smartphones.

Having said that, we can expect two variants of Pixel phones this year again. Both the phones will come with top-notch specifications and will serve the premium segment buyers. The main highlight of last year’s Pixel phones was the marvellous camera, dedicated Google Assistant AI, and the purest Android Nougat experience. Similarly, we can expect the Pixel 2 to offer similar features with the required update.

When Google launched the Pixel phones last year, many of the Google and Nexus fans were disappointed once the price was revealed. The company kept the price o the higher side to pitch their flagships against the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Being the first smartphones from the company, last year’s Pixel devices gave a good start to the portfolio. The only sad part is the end of the Nexus devices, which are still loved by many Google loyalists and served a wider range of customers with its reasonable pricing.

Google may come up with a budget smartphone as well, but it is now confirmed that the smartphone will not be sold under the Pixel branding.

However, there is no leak about the specification of the new Pixel device yet, but we expect some changes in the design and display department. As most of the OEMs are increasing the screen to body ration, Google is also expected to cut down some extra bezels this time.