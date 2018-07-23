Google could launch new, slimmer, Pixelbook alongside Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google may launch a new version of its premium Pixelbook Chromebook later this year, alongside its much-hyped Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

The rumor comes courtesy of Evan Blass, who is well-known on Twitter for leaking accurate details of upcoming smartphones.

Read more: Google Pixel Slate

His reputation gives plenty of credence to the story, which suggests that a second-generation Pixelbook is “scheduled to ship before the end of the year”.

Add to this fall hardware lineup a second-generation Pixelbook, with smaller bezels, scheduled to ship before the end of the year.July 22, 2018

Pixel pushing

Blass’s recent tweet was in response to one he posted on May 10, where he suggested that Google will release a Pixel-branded smartwatch alongside the Pixel 3 handsets.

Blass is now suggesting that the Pixelbook 2 will appear alongside this hardware as well. He also predicts that the new Pixelbook will come with smaller bezels.

We loved the original Pixelbook, which in our view is one of the best Chromebooks money can buy, so we’re excited by the prospect that Google is working on an updated model, especially if it is refining its already-gorgeous design.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about the Pixelbook 2 soon.

Via Wccftech