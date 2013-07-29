Rockstar releases fresh GTA V screens, multiplayer info due in August

You can almost feel the heat and smell the burning rubber from new HD screens Rockstar released today of the upcoming anticipated hit, Grand Theft Auto 5.

The game will see a Sept. 17 release for the PS3 and Xbox 360 but there's still no word if we'll see Los Santos on the next-gen

PS4

,

Xbox One

or even PCs just yet (crossing our fingers though).

However, Rockstar did say it will unveil news about the Grand Theft Auto Online gaming experience in August, but for now, we'll just have to make do with the trailers and screens Rockstar releases.

Though there's more on the website, we've picked out five to show you here (Get it? Five? Well, we thought it was clever).

Five from V

My name's Michael and I will be stealing all your cash today

Cornered on a bridge? Jump off, duh

Showing off a car? Or escaping the cops? Probably both

Franklin with a dramatic sunset, or sunrise? Eh, heists can be pulled off anytime

Trevor, on an ATV escaping the cops. In his boxers...or really short shorts

Okay, five was very thematic but this one was just too good not to show you. Thank us later.

Love fist. You're welcome

