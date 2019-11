We are laughing and we are very good friends

Sony usually delivers greatness in its marketing. But not today.

Today Sony is delivering creepiness and a big dollop of WTF.

Its new Gamescom teaser is like a 30-second, neon-fuelled trip into the subsconscious mind of a serial killer. And what the hell is going on with the guy's mouth 15 seconds in?

Kids, don't do drugs.

Don't worry, the other Sony teaser should serve as an effective remedy. Until Dawn re-reveal incoming? All will be revealed on August 12.

