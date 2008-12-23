3D gaming on Sony's PS3 in 2009

PS3 will be first to get 3D games, according to development specialists

Sony's PlayStation 3 is set to get fully three-dimensional games in 2009, according to a number of specialist developers.

Neil Schneider, President and CEO of Meant to be Seen (described as the "world's first and only stereoscopic 3D certification and advocacy group,") told Game Informer that Sony "fully intends" on using stereoscopic 3D for their games and Blu-ray movies in 2009.

Blitz Games Studios is the UK developer creating and licensing the 3D engine, as TechRadar reported earlier this month.

Unique to PS3 in 2009?

"The best part is console support will only need a bios upgrade to work," writes Neil Schneider.

"We are told that the ability to add this capability via bios may be unique to Sony PS3 versus the other console solutions."

TechRadar has contacted Blitz Game Studios for further comment. Rest assured, we will be the first to get a demo of this intriguing-sounding gaming tech as soon as Blitz agrees to open its doors to us early in the new year.