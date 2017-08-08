Flipkart teases The Big Freedom Sale with discounts on mobiles, TVs and more

Flipkart has freshly announced its upcoming The Big Freedom Sale just as Amazon announced its Great Indian Sale. Given that the two retailers are fighting for the top spot in the country, their sales are usually held at the same time. Flipkart will host its sale between the 9th and 11th of August - so yes, the deals start tomorrow!

As expected, there are multiple discounts and promotions on offer. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is being highlighted by the retailer, which will be available at a discounted price during all three days of the sale. We expect attractive offers on other smartphones as well. The retailer will offer additional discounts and cashback for customers of HDFC Credit Cards.

Customers will find amazing discounts on TVs, laptops, cameras, and other accessories during the course of the three-day sale. The company has already revealed some smartphones that will be available during the sale. Among flagships, the Google Pixel XL will be available for just Rs 48,999, down from Rs 67,000.

Flipkart will also offer discounts on the Moto M as well as the Moto G5 Plus, which will cost Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The Lenovo K5 Note and the K6 can be grabbed for just Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999.

Similarly, there are a handful of discounts on TVs from Sony, Vu, Onida, and Micromax. The retailer is also offering discounts on the Lenovo Yoga 3 Android tablet, Intel Core i3 laptops, the Canon 1300D DSLR camera and Skullcandy headphones.

Amazon is hosting its Great Indian Sale between 9th and the 12th of August, lasting a day more than Flipkart’s sale. It’s clear that the competition between the two retailers is going to be very stiff during the course of the sale. It seems like Amazon already has the upper hand, though.