Flipkart Super Value Week: Buyback guarantee, no cost EMIs on Mobiles

Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Super Value Week under which it aims to provide buyers the best value on their smartphone purchase. The offer brings down the cost of Flipkart’s buyback guarantee from Rs. 149 to Rs. 49.

Apart from the buyback guarantee, Flipkart is also offering no cost EMIs through Bajaj Finserv on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Additionally, you can exchange your old devices to get a discount while purchasing a new device and also get extended warranty.

The Flipkart Super Value Week began on March 18 and will end on March 24. The offer includes both flagship and budget devices, including the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 2 XL, Redmi Note 5 Pro, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and Oppo F3 Plus among others.

Flipkart Buyback Guarantee

Under the Flipkart buyback guarantee, you can get a buyback value of up to 50 percent if you exchange this device while buying your next smartphone. Earlier, the Flipkart Buyback Guarantee was priced at Rs. 149 but it is now available for Rs. 49 only.

Currently, there are 13 devices available under Flipkart Buyback guarantee – Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy On Max, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Vivo V7 Plus and the Moto X4.

How to get Buyback Guarantee

First, you need to add one of the eligible devices in your cart.

Next, add buyback guarantee to your cart

Place order and make the payment

Super Value No Cost EMI

Apart from the Buyback guarantee, Flipkart is also offering no cost EMI option on over 20 devices including Google Pixel 2 XL, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Vivo V7, Redmi Note 5 and Oppo F3 Plus among others.

Under this offer, you can choose to pay EMIs in 3 / 6 / 9 installments, which may vary from device to device. You will only be charged the device’s actual amount and you do not have to pay any interest. You can select Bajaj Finserv while placing the order and use your Bajaj Finserv EMI card to use this offer without making any down payment.

Flipkart Exchange Offer

Under the Flipkart exchange offer, you can exchange your old device while buying a new device from Flipkart to get an instant discount of up to Rs. 20,000. Flipkart has divided the devices into three categories.

The first category includes entry level phones and they come with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 5,000. The first category includes the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo, Xolo Era 1X, Micromax Canvas 5 Lite and the Micromax Spark 4G among others.

The second category includes budget devices and come with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 10,000. This category includes devices such as the Lenovo K8 Plus, Infinix Hot S3, Moto C Plus, Samsung Galaxy J3 and Asus Zenfone 3s Max among others.

The third category includes midrange devices and comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000. This category includes devices such as the Oppo F3, Samsung Galaxy S7, Apple iPhone 6, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and flagship devices such as the Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus among others.

