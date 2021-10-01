Flipkart extends its 'Smart Upgrade' and exchange program to new categories

The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart has now extended its Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange program to be available for products across mobiles, large and small home appliances and electronic products.

Flipkart said that last year during the Big Billion Days, there was a 50% increase in people availing product exchange for mobiles. "With the scale-up of these two programs, millions of customers will now be able to upgrade and purchase high ticket products in an affordable manner," the company said in a press statement.

The programs that initially started with mobiles and laptops are now available under several other categories, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and tablets. Small home appliances such as fans, mixer grinders, and water purifiers are also being added under the product exchange program.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “while we pioneered the Smart Upgrade and Product Exchange last year and received an encouraging response, we are expanding the offerings this year to make it more widely accessible to our customer base, including those who are new-to-credit.”

Clash of titans : Amazon, Flipkart change their mega festival sale to the same date

: Amazon, Flipkart change their mega festival sale to the same date Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products

How to avail the Smart Upgrade plan

The Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan allows customers to upgrade their smartphones, electronic and home appliances so that prices are not deterrent in their purchase making decisions.

Under this plan, customers can purchase a new appliance and have to pay only 70-75% of the price of the chosen product and select a payment tenure during the initial purchase.

They can keep the product by paying the remaining amount at the end of the tenure or upgrade to another product by exchanging for a better spec product in an affordable and smart way.

Several brands, including Mi, Whirlpool and IFB, are a part of this program.

Here are the few elementary steps to avail the program:

* Select a product from the list of eligible offerings for Smart Upgrade.

* Select the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan from the device’s product page and complete the KYC online instantly. The plan benefits will be applied on the payments page automatically.

* Checkout by paying 70%-75% of the original price upfront using any payment instrument, including EMI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards or Cash on Delivery. Customers can also complete their KYC beforehand for a faster checkout process.

The available tenures and upfront amount to be paid under Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan will vary from product to product.