First photo of Tom Holland as Uncharted's Nathan Drake is faithful to the games

Our first look at Spider-Man actor Tom Holland as PlayStation icon and prolific murderer Nathan Drake has been revealed. After a long time in development hell, the live-action Uncharted movie is being directed by Zombieland's Ruben Fleischer for a planned 2021 release date.

Holland looks the part – he's dressed as Drake circa Uncharted 3, by the looks of it, with tan trousers and a beige shirt. Here's the image of Holland as Drake, from the actor's own Instagram account:

If there's one missing touch, it's that Holland doesn't have Drake's 'half-tuck' – that is, a shirt that's half tucked-in, half tucked-out, a detail that fans picked up on early in the series' lifespan on PS3. He could have his shirt tucked in at the back, we guess?

Uncharted is set for release on July 21, 2021, assuming theaters are actually open by then. The supporting cast for the movie – which is reportedly an origin-style tale for Nathan Drake – features Mark Wahlberg as Victor 'Sully' Sullivan and Antonio Banderas.

Games to movies

Our hopes for the Uncharted movie are pretty basic – if it's a three-star action movie that's actually fun to watch, that will do. We're not even expecting it to be as entertaining as the games, which were a modern riff on Indiana Jones-esque adventuring, with a hunt for treasures discovered by historical figures like Sir Francis Drake.

Still, this sounds like a proper blockbuster movie, and we're happy to give it a chance.