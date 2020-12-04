First details and live images Google Pixel XE emerge

Google announced three different phones this year. The 4G capable Google Pixel 4a for markets like India and others that still do not have 5G connectivity and the Google Pixel 5 along with the 5G variant of Pixel 4A. While this strategy left many confused, however, Google seems to have shifted away from a true-flagship device.

Now a new Pixel device has been spotted in the wild and it seems these are very early days for the Google Pixel XE as there is hardly any information available on the internet. Though looking at Google’s inability to keep its device under wraps we will surely soon see more.

Google Pixel XE: what we know

As of now, we’ve come across two different leaks hinting about the presence of this new phone. The first image was spotted by TomsHardware showing the settings page revealing the name of the device like Google Pixel XE. The device in question is a dual-sim device running on Android 11.

(Image credit: TomsHardware)

The image also suggests that the device has CPU debugging enabled as it shows an octa-core CPU usage with the relevant frequencies, device’s temperature and FPS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: /Leaks) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: /Leaks) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: /Leaks)

Another set of images of a live device were leaked by a leakster who goes by the name /Leaks reveal quite a few details about the Google Pixel XE. Interestingly, here as well all you get to see are the images from the settings app. However, you can notice that the phone has an NFC and a punch-hole selfie camera.

These images also show the phone’s name as Google Pixel XE and show that it is a dual-sim device. You also get to see that the device has uniform bezels on all four sides of the display.

Google may launch it as a successor of the Pixel 4A or may announce it as an entirely new line-up of devices. Frankly, our guess is as good as yours. Since apart from these four images, we do not have much information about the alleged Google Pixel XE currently. However, we promise to keep you updated as soon as we get any.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!