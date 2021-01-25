FAU-G registrations now open for all phones running Android 8 or above

Just a day away from the official launch of the Indian avatar of PUBG, n-Core mobiles, the creator of FAU-G, has opened the registrations for all Android devices running on Android 8 and above.

Pre-registrations of this desi game were first announced in December and it had over a million people registering for the game within the first 24 hours. Though the count has already crossed over 4 million pre-registrations till now making it easily one of the most anticipated mobile games in the country.

We have now opened pre-registrations for any android phone which has OS8 and above! Register now and do read this article featured in @IGN_IN to know more about FAU-G - https://t.co/Sal57lfl4dPre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@vishalgondal @dayanidhimgJanuary 24, 2021

This, however, only includes Android users as the game is not yet available to register on iOS for iPhones or iPads. FAU-G or FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards is set to unveil on January 26 on the Indian Independence Day and already has some big names behind it including the Indian actor Akshay Kumar and Vishal Gondal founder of GOQii.

FAU-G: some key facts

FAU-G, which is visibly similar to PUBG, came into existence when the Indian government announced a ban on the extremely popular mobile game PUBG. Inspired by the Indian government’s idea of self-reliance, actor Akshay Kumar announced the game.

Though the company behind PUBG is trying hard to get a nod from the government after ditching its Chinese connections, the development of FAU-G has moved at a brisk pace.

While the made in India game is also a multiplayer co-op game and even the name sounds quite similar to PUBG, it is quite different. Unlike PUBG which is a battle royale game, FAU-G will feature the Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese army. This ideally means that the players will fight against Chinese insurgents.

It has also been confirmed that FAU-G may get a battle royal mode where players battle out with each other and the last one standing is the winner. Gondal, in his discussion with IGN, has stated that delaying the modes like esports and multiplayer is a part of their strategy and they do not want to rush in by launching everything at the same time. He said, “We do have the capability of launching all of this now, we have a build which could do it, but we are not launching it.”

Also, even though most mid-range smartphones these days come with support for higher refresh rates and 90Hz has almost become a staple as of now, FAU-G will only support 60Hz as of now.

