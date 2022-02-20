Daytona 500 live stream 2022: how to watch NASCAR online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The Daytona 500 is the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar and the first of the 2022 season. It's also one of the great sporting events the world over, and after last year's jaw-dropping final-lap dramatics, the 2022 edition has a lot to live up to. Joey Logano is among the favorites for glory - as long as he avoids any unwanted attention. The Great American Race is about to begin, so read on to find out how to watch a 2022 Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you didn't catch last year's action, boy did you miss out. Brad Keselowski clipped the back of race leader (and then-teammate) Logano on the final lap, causing both of them to crash out of the race and gifting arguably the least likely Daytona 500 victory of all time to Michael McDowell.

Only a fool would look past three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, while there'll be plenty of focus on a particularly eye-catching outsider, former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

The 2022 edition of the race also marks the Daytona 500 debut of the Next Gen car, which the drivers are still getting to grips with. Whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or just here for the spectacle, find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch NASCAR 2022 racing in Australia

Petrolheads Down Under can live stream the 2022 Daytona 500 on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, but be warned that the race starts at 6.30am AEDT on Monday morning. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Daytona 500 online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a NASCAR live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Daytona 500 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch NASCAR 2022 in the US

Daytona 500 starts at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Sunday, and will be televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Daytona 500 directly through the Fox website. How to watch Daytona 500 FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes Fox in most markets, as well as 30+ other channels. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day FREE trial. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Fox is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It's is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month.

How to watch Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR 2022 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on TSN, with the race set to begin at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Daytona 500 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR 2022 in the UK

Premier Sports is the place to watch Daytona 500 in the UK, with the race set to begin at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday evening. Premier Sports channels are available for £12.99 a month through Sky or Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, also costing £12.99 for the full works including La Liga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Daytona 500, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.