Acer's smallest gaming desktop gets a big Nvidia GTX 1080 upgrade

Acer already impressed us with the micro-sized Predator G1 gaming desktop it announced back in April and now it packs even more power.

The Taiwanese electronics firm just announced the slim PC can now be configured with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Nvidia latest top-end Pascal GPU turns what was already a VR-ready PC into an absolute power house.

To commemorate the new configuration, Acer is also rolling out a limited edition Predator G1 that features an Nvidia GTX 1080 alongside an Intel Core i7-6700 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM plus a 512GB SSD and 2TB 7200 RPM hard drive.

The configuration comes as a Newegg and Acer exclusive for $2,299 and the gaming desktop comes bundled with a DVD copy of The Division as well as an Acer-branded wheeled carrying case. We've got the desktop in the lab and stay tuned to our full review coming shortly.