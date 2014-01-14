Tegra K1 benchmarks nearly double A7, Snapdragon 800 performance

192-core Kepler GPU may be all it's cracked up to be

Benchmarks for the newly announced Nvidia Tegra K1 indicate that it could live up to the lofty promises made by the graphics processing company at CES 2014.

Preliminary tests found that the 192-core System on a Chip dominates all of the off-screen "higher is better" benchmarking scores set by Tom's Hardware.

When tested at a 1080p resolution, it nearly doubles the frame rate of today's standard-bearers, the iPhone 5S 64-bit A7 processor and the Nexus 5 Snapdragon 800 SoC.

There's also a significant boost to Nvidia's Tegra K1 chip as shown by the 3DMark graphics and physics tests when compared to the Apple and Qualcomm processors.

Nearly double the competition

Lenovo used in K1 benchmarks

These first-ever Tegra K1 benchmarking tests were running on a 28-inch Lenovo ThinkVision 28. Its specs reveal it to be an Android 4.3-based 4K monitor with 2GB of DDR3 RAM.

The more fair off-screen tests weren't running off of the the device's full 3840x2160 display, although the testers did include the still-impressive on-screen performance results.

The Kepler-based GPU still muscled through the 2160p Ultra HD configuration that its less powerful competitors didn't have to contend with.

The K1-based Lenovo ThinkVision 28 is expected to launch in July, so these preliminary tests may or may not take final hardware tweaks into account.

As it stands, though, the 192-core K1 is showing promise of outpacing its tablet processing rivals and it may even live up to the claim that it can outmatch consoles like the Xbox 360 and PS3.