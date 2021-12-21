Cellecor rolls out three new smartwatches in India - pricing, specifications, and availability

Audio player loading…

The Indian wearables market is growing at a fast pace. Prominent players like Boat, Noise, Samsung, Realme, and others are already maintaining a good hold over the market. Now, a new domestic player is eyeing the segment. Recently, Indian smartphone-producing brand Cellecor has stepped into the wearables market with its new product range, including Actfit A2, ActFit A1 Pro, Actfit A3 Pro.

In addition to that, the company has also launched two new neckbands, including NK-1 and NK-2. The new affordable range of smartwatches by Cellecor comes with an IP68 rating, powerful battery, and various health tracking features. As claimed by the company, the A1 Pro smartwatch offers a 45 to 65 days standby time.

Cellecor smartwatches pricing and availability

The ActFit A2 smartwatch is available at a price of Rs 2,399, and A1 Pro is priced at Rs 2,650. The high-end variant of the series, A3 Pro, is available at a price of Rs 2,949. On the other hand, both the neck bands by the brand, NK-1, and NK-2, are available at a price of Rs 799. The products can be purchased from Amazon India starting from December 26.

Cellecor smartwatches specifications

Cellecor ActFit A2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. The smartwatch sports a sleep monitor, blood oxygen, and water drinking reminder. Once charged completely, it can go on for around 10 days. The smartwatch also offers notifications for incoming calls, alarms, and SMS.

Cellecor ActFit A1 Pro features a 1.40-inch HD display along with a square-shaped display. The smartwatch enables the users to access music, check notifications for calls, messages, and social media applications. In addition to that, the device includes a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen, sleep monitor, and breathing training feature.

Cellecor A3 Pro is the high-end variant of the series that packs various sports modes include yoga, basketball, walking, and swimming. It has an IPS true color display, and a Do Not Disturb mode too. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can go on for 7 to 10 days once charged completely.