Boult Audio AirBass FreePods Pro TWS earbuds launched in India

Boult Audio has launched a new set of TWS in India called the Boult Audio AirBass FreePods Pro. This new pair of TWS from Boult features a battery that can be charged for 10 minutes to provide up to 100 hours of backup.

The Boult Audio AirBass FreePods Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,299 and are available in three colour options which include Black, Blue, and White. The device has a one-year warranty and is available for sale via Flipkart.

Boult Audio AirBass FreePods Pro: Specs and features

The Boult Audio AirBass FreePods Pro comes with a micro-subwoofer that provides extra bass along with dual microphones for better call clarity. According to Boult, the Freepods Pro earbuds have been made with ergonomics in mind to conform to the shape of the ear canal and provide comfort.

The FreePods Pro have an IPX5 water-resistance enclosure rating that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat meaning these can be work during exercise. For connectivity the earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 along with a Type-C port though that is essentially for charging the case.

According to Boult, the drivers of the FreePods Pro TWS earbuds have been tuned to provide extra bass which in turn helps boost the overall performance. It features touch controls with functions for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, as well as triggering the voice assistant on the user's smartphone.

In terms of battery life the Boult Audio Freepods Pro can apparently last for up to 8 hours at a stretch on a single charge. And on top of that the charging case can fully recharge the buds three times which brings the total to 32 hours of battery life. Like we mentioned before Boult claims that the TWS can provide 100 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge. Fully charging the earbuds case apparently takes about two hours.