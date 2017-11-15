Bose Sleepbuds promise a silent night’s sleep

Bose has created an Indiegogo campaign for a new product that promises to protect you from the disturbing noises that stop you from getting a full night’s sleep.

Bose Sleepbuds will work by using noise masking. Unlike noise-cancelling technology that works by identifying unwanted sounds and playing an opposing sound (known as an inverted phase), noise masking works by playing a completely different type of sound in the hope of drowning out ambient noise.

At launch, there will be a range of noises available including: “ocean waves, waterfall, rain, stream, wind and country night. Other sounds include red noise (like white noise, but less harsh), airline cabin, dehumidifier and a 'spa music'-like drone.”

If you're worried about not waking up to the sound of your alarm, don't worry, you can set alarms in the accompanying app too. Just make sure that you keep them charged, as rather than let you sleep through your alarm, the Sleepbuds will wake you up when the battery gets too low.

That little indie startup, Bose

It may seem a strange move for an audio giant like Bose to be doing an Indiegogo campaign, but it insists that the reason for this is that it is looking for real-user feedback. The product available is only a prototype and at present there is only a limited amount of stock.

Because of this, all of the different tiers are currently sold out, with 24 days left of the campaign at time of writing. Bose has managed to hit 888% of its original target, although in the FAQ’s included it claims that it isn’t doing it for the money.

The product was only open to American users, and the Sleepbuds look like they are going to ship the prototypes in February 2018. If the test is successful, there will be a general release later in 2018.

The Bose Sleepbuds will be compatible with Apple devices with iOS 10 and newer, and Android devices 5.0 and above, using Bluetooth Low Energy. They will come with a charging case that can give a full charge while keeping them safe and clean.

Bose claims that the Sleepbuds will be able to hold two nights worth of charge.

It may seem unfair for those getting in early to have a product tested on them, but Bose has made it clear that those involved in the prototype test will be getting their Sleepbuds at a discounted price, and should the test reveal that the hardware needs to be reworked, that there will be some kind of discount system for those that want to upgrade to the final product.

We will keep you updated with the progress of the Sleepbuds, and get a pair in for review when the time comes. For now, you'll have to find a different way to deal with your partner's snoring.

Via The Verge